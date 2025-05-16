BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 553,270 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $49,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 101,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 175,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 63,033 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,036 shares of company stock worth $1,851,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

