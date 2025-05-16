NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,391,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,933,000 after buying an additional 420,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $704,419,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK stock opened at $295.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.