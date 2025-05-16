Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,528 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,706.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $334.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.48. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

