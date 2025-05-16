OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $1.42 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.45.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $270.93 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.50.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

