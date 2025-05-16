MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 19,410 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,711.9% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 20,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,721,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,965 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.7%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $174.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.79 and a 1-year high of $179.44. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,314,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,627,415.24. This trade represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

