Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,385,000 after buying an additional 1,318,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,356,000 after buying an additional 1,310,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,528,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,834,000 after purchasing an additional 845,609 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.1%

CTRA stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.