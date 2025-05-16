Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1,137.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $446.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,001 shares of company stock worth $2,736,801. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

