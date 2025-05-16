Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $44.48 Million Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,221 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 2.29% of Atlanta Braves worth $44,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 687.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $115,892.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,814.82. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,214.40. This represents a 61.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 122,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,723. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

