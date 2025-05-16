SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,038.78. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,412 shares of company stock worth $3,014,797 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

