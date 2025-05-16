Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 161.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,488 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

