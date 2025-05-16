Shapiro Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,400 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $25,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,059,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,630,000 after purchasing an additional 699,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,854,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Envista by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,923 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,694,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 615,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Envista by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 283,415 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.17 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

