Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Atlanta Braves worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,261,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,257,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 2,760 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,814.82. This trade represents a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $128,214.40. This trade represents a 61.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 122,632 shares of company stock worth $5,072,723. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BATRA opened at $44.83 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

