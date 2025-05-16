Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 42,842 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,842 shares during the quarter. Arcosa accounts for 0.7% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $107,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,178,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,016,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,831,000 after purchasing an additional 536,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Arcosa by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 888,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after purchasing an additional 265,056 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $19,638,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arcosa by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 187,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Price Performance
Shares of ACA stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.11 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.00.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.58%.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
