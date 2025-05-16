Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 118,798 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 3.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $97,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $333.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

