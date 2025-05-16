Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,281 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 738,978 shares of company stock worth $74,135,907. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

