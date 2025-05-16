Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,766 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 118,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of SPDN opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

