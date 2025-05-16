Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Trims Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,084 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $49.19 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

