Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $169.29 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $191.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.29.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

