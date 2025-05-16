Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lessened by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $970,862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,111,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $413.10 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.34. The firm has a market cap of $409.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

