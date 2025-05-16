Shell Asset Management Co. Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,096 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.38% of StoneX Group worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $86.58 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $98,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,243,496.25. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,718.48. This trade represents a 16.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,313 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

