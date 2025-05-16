Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

