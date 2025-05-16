Barclays Cuts Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target to $5.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTRE

Fortrea Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $330,000.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.