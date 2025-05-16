CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRH. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

CRH stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.29. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,567,000 after buying an additional 24,591,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after buying an additional 4,687,345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,194,000 after buying an additional 2,437,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,245,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

