William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVEE. Roth Mkm upped their target price on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVEE

NV5 Global Trading Up 17.7%

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,721,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 117,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.