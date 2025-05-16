Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Buckle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Buckle

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. Buckle has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $835,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,578,402.50. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,148,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Buckle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 74,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 126,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.