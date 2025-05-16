Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,564 ($20.81) and last traded at GBX 1,552.02 ($20.65), with a volume of 7460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,536 ($20.44).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,413.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,416.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of £580.55 million, a PE ratio of -53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.08%.

In related news, insider Rich Cashin sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,421 ($18.91), for a total value of £111,221.67 ($148,019.26). Insiders bought 32 shares of company stock valued at $45,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

