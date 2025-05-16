Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Shares Up 16.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) rose 16.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.22 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 706,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,936% from the average daily volume of 23,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Trading Up 16.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19,036.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanfield Group (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Tanfield Group had a negative return on equity of 0.00% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

