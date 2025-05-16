JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after buying an additional 16,486,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

