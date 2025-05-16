Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $615.55 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

