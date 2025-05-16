Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.37. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $159.43 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.33.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

