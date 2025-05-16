EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Purchased by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in EchoStar by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 601,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 350,650 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 41,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EchoStar by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP increased its stake in EchoStar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,417,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SATS opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.83. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About EchoStar

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.