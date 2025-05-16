iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,544,000. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6,396.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 225,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 221,704 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 353.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 197,787 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,134.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 135,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.34 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

