Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

