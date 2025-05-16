iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Decreased by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $80.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

