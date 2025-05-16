Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in GE Vernova by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.22.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GEV opened at $426.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.40. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.