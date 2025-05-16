Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,658,000 after purchasing an additional 152,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 136,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,908,000 after purchasing an additional 130,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after purchasing an additional 429,953 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.07.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $421.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $424.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

