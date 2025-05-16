Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,237.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,716.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,870.70.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.39 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

