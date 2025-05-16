Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Buys 131 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $227.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

