TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Holdings Reduced by Sona Asset Management US LLC

Sona Asset Management US LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304,869 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned 0.13% of TeraWulf worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WULF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,733,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 412,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,232,000 after purchasing an additional 453,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 955,795 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $24,371,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. TeraWulf’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

