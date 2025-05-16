Sona Asset Management US LLC Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR)

Sona Asset Management US LLC cut its stake in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186,946 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned 2.01% of Greenfire Resources worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenfire Resources Stock Performance

GFR opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $312.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.31. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Greenfire Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

