Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the quarter. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $167.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.85.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

