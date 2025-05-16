Sona Asset Management US LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,426,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sona Asset Management US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,723,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,442 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

