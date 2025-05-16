Sona Asset Management US LLC Purchases 38,822 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Sona Asset Management US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ALLETE by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

