71,428 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 71,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Entegris by 66,855.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 490,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 490,047 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,549,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Entegris Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

