Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Trimmed by Soma Equity Partners LP

Soma Equity Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,867 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up about 9.3% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $167,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,449,000 after buying an additional 462,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Roblox by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $80.70 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $81.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,028.86. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $395,455.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,574.49. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,344,632 shares of company stock valued at $160,151,753. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

