Soma Equity Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Soma Equity Partners LP lowered its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,802 shares during the period. Confluent comprises 5.8% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Soma Equity Partners LP owned approximately 1.14% of Confluent worth $104,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 230,943 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Raymond James began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,130.12. This represents a 74.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $7,516,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $14,628,937.04. The trade was a 33.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,050 shares of company stock worth $30,718,078. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.