Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 184,001 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,439,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,001 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $77,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BorgWarner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.