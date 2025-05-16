SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 128,891 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 128,891 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 3.1% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $29,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Wolfe Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

LNG stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.03 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.12.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

