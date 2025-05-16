Soma Equity Partners LP Has $97.98 Million Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,917,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,238 shares during the quarter. nCino makes up 5.4% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings in nCino were worth $97,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,697,000 after purchasing an additional 948,282 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of nCino by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,893 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in nCino by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $151,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,673. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 12,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $252,426.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,152.98. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,060 shares of company stock worth $3,101,115. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.99, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair cut shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

