Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Acquired by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Chord Energy makes up 2.1% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $188.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chord Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.92.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

